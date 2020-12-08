Vice TV has announced that two new docuseries are set to premiere in 2021 due to the success of the "Dark Side of the Ring" series on pro wrestling.

"Dark Side of the Football" and "Dark Side of the '90s" are currently in production and will premiere next year. The two spinoffs were announced after the pro wrestling series became the highest-rated show on Vice TV earlier this year.

The third season of "Dark Side of the Ring" is currently in production to premiere in 2021.

Below is Vice's full announcement on the two new spinoffs, which was sent to us this afternoon: