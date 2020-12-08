NWA owner and promoter Billy Corgan recently appeared on the Stern Show with co-hosts Howard Stern and Robin Quivers.

While discussing their love for pro wrestling, Stern played six classic wrestling theme songs and asked Corgan to guess which wrestlers used them in their entrance.

The first theme played by Stern was Hulk Hogan's "Real American" song. After guessing it right, Corgan said, "I'm glad I got it right or I would have never heard the end of it."

The second track was Ultimate Warrior's "Unstable," which Corgan guessed almost immediately.

The third theme song was Ennio Morricone's "Man With a Harmonica" from the classic western movie "Once Upon A Time In The West." The track was first used by Terry Funk at NWA/WCW Halloween Havoc '89 where he teamed up with The Great Muta to face Ric Flair and Sting in the main event.

After failing to guess this one, Corgan said he "missed that era of wrestling" and had very little memory of it.

The four song was "Turbo Charged" which was Sting's entrance theme in WCW between 1989 and 1993. Stern said he even walked out to the theme song a few times during his earlier years hosting his radio show.

Again, Corgan couldn't guess the song and said it was from an era that he wasn't familiar with.

The next one was "Badstreet USA," a song that was recorded and used by Michael Hayes and The Fabulous Freebirds. Corgan guessed this one right.

The last track was Jim Johnston's "Gold-Lust," Goldust's theme in the WWE during the 1990s.

Surprisingly, Corgan couldn't guess this one either.

See below to watch the video: