A fan who was in attendance at Daily's Place for last night's AEW Dynamite: Brodie Lee Celebration Of Life has shared a clip on social media of AEW President Tony Khan addressing the crowd before the start of the show.

Khan said, "It's an honor for all of us that you're gonna be here tonight. I think it's going to be the most special night ever in AEW, the most special thing we've ever done for a very special person, who deserves it -- the late, great Mr. Brodie Lee."

He continued, "Thank you for coming. You've been amazing. I request you guys to please not swear, please no F words. Other than that, you guys have a great show. Thanks for being here."

Jim Ross noted that the Brodie Lee tribute show had the biggest crowd for any AEW show at Daily's Place since the start of the pandemic. Previously, the highest number was roughly 1,000 fans out of the 5,000-seater at Jacksonville, FL.

See below to watch the clip: