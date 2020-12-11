WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly ordered some main roster Superstars back to the WWE Performance Center for additional training this past week.

McMahon recently "threw a fit" about the working ability of certain talents on the main roster, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Vince was said to be especially upset with some of the "big guys" on the main roster, but there's no word yet on which Superstars he specifically had an issue with.

Vince reportedly ordered some of the wrestlers back to the WWE Performance Center to undergo two training classes per week. The classes are being taught by RAW Superstar Drew Gulak and WWE Producer Adam Pearce.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

