Wade Barrett says he's loving his new role on the WWE NXT announce team.

Barrett responded to a fan last night who said the former WWE Intercontinental Champion looks like he's legitimately enjoying the NXT commentary gig, noting that he could not be happier.

"Can confirm.. I'm loving every second of being on the #WWENXT commentary desk. Could not be happier, the show kicks ass," Barrett wrote back.

Barrett also responded to a tweet from co-worker Vic Joseph, who said the highlight of his night was singing songs from the Top Gun soundtrack with Barrett after NXT went off the air. Barrett confirmed that he and Joseph are NXT's version of Maverick and Goose.

"After chasing sunsets, one of life's simple joys is playin' with the boys. You can be my wingman anytime @VicJosephWWE," he wrote.

Barrett was originally signed to WWE as an in-ring competitor from 2006-2016. He focused on acting but did some pro wrestling work after that, and signed with the NWA as an announcer in December 2019. He left the NWA earlier this year and returned to NXT as a guest commentator on August 26. It was announced a few weeks later that Barrett was joining the NXT commentary team full-time as he had signed a one-year contract.

You can see Barrett's related tweets below:

