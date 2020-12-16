AEW has announced that Wardlow will be missing tonight's Dynamite episode due to a family issue.

"Wardlow can't travel due to a family matter, so tonight it will be a 12 man tag match with Inner Circle's Jericho, MJF, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends, Varsity Blonds & Top Flight! Watch #AEWDynamite tonight LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c," AEW announced.

Due to his absence, the 14-man match will now be a 12-man match with The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho, MJF, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager taking on Best Friends, Varsity Blonds and Top Flight. Brandon Cutler was pulled from the match due to Wardlow missing the show.

AEW has also announced that Dustin Rhodes will be interviewed by Dasha Gonzalez on tonight's show.

"TONIGHT ON #AEWDyanmite You're not going to wanna miss what I got to say. Tune in at 8pm on @AEWonTNT," Rhodes tweeted on the segment.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* SCU vs. The Acclaimed

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds

* NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF) vs. Best Friends, Varsity Blondes, Top Flight

* World Title Eliminator Match, No DQ and Anything Goes: Joey Janela vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Sting appears live

* Eddie Kingston will address his enemies

* Dasha Gonzalez will interview Dustin Rhodes

