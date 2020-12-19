WWE SmackDown star Wesley Blake announced that he and his wife, former NXT star Sara Lee are expecting their third child next summer.

Blake tweeted a family Christmas photo with the caption, "It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes or bags. Our hearts grew 3x times the size when we found out about baby #3 on the way. baby due July 2021 #HappyHolidays #HappyNewYear2021"

Blake recently returned to WWE TV on the December 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He and Steve Cutler accompanied King Baron Corbin to the ring for his match against Murphy. Corbin ended up winning the match.

Sara Lee was the female winner of the sixth season of Tough Enough. She was in NXT from 2015 to 2016.

Wrestling Inc. sends congratulations to the happy couple!

Below you can see their family photo: