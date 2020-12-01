The opening round matches for the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament continued this week on Impact Wrestling, as the 22-year veteran JAZZ and Jordynne Grace took on Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle.

The match showcased each Knockouts potential, but it was Jazz who sent Michelle out cold with her Jazz Stinger to gain the victory. She and Grace will now face longtime tag partners Havok and Nevaeh in the semi-finals.

Next week, the final opening-round match will take place, as the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee go toe-to-toe against Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary.

As mentioned, the final two teams will face off for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 16, 2021.