Combat sports legend and Olympic silver medalist Danny Hodge passed away late last night at the age of 88. Hodge is well known for his accomplishments in amateur and professional wrestling and in boxing.

Hodge began his career as an amateur wrestler winning countless state and conference titles. Hodge's accomplishments have been honored through the Dan Hodge Trophy, the equivalent to the Heisman Trophy for collegiate wrestling.

In the world of pro wrestling, Hodge was trained by Leroy McGuirk and Ed "Strangler" Lewis and went on to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship seven times and the Tri-State NWA North American Heavyweight Championship three times.

Hodge has received honors from amateur and pro wrestling as well as boxing. He has also been honored in how home state of Oklahoma with the honor of "Oklahoma Sports Hero". Fellow Oklahoman and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross expressed his condolences to his childhood hero.

"Hard to believe that my boyhood hero, riding partner, and mentor, the great #DannyHodge has passed away," Ross tweeted. "Danny was the best wrestler, amateur and pro, I've ever been around. #RIPCHAMP."

Fellow wrestling legends Gerald Brisco and William Regal also expressed their condolences as well. Regal also encouraged fans to learn more about Hodge and his remarkable career.

Brisco tweeted, "My HERO RIPDAN"

"I've just seen the saddening news from my friend [email protected] that the legendary Danny Hodge has passed away," Regal wrote. "Please take the time to google this incredible man and his career both in Wrestling and Boxing. I always loved talking to him. My deepest condolences to his family."

We here at WrestlingInc.com would like to express our sincere condolences to his family. You can view the condolences shared from the wrestling world below:

Hard to believe that my boyhood hero, riding partner, and mentor, the great #DannyHodge has passed away.



Danny was the best wrestler, amateur and pro, I've ever been around. #RIPCHAMP pic.twitter.com/JDPAFZNNS7 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 26, 2020

My HERO RIPDAN https://t.co/Rw4HVC9OQs — Gerald BRISCO ????? (@Fgbrisco) December 26, 2020