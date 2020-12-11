Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

Intro Song. (Hail the Crown)

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari make their way to the ring for our opening tag team contest. They'll be taking on the Bollywood Boyz.

Tony Nese/Ariya Daivari versus Bollywood Boyz

Nese and Sunil begin. Nese forces Sunil into his team's corner and drives his shoulder into his gut. Nese and Daivari try for some tandem offense but Sunil battles out and bring in Samir...Bollywood Boyz nail Daivari with a double-suplex. Action spills to the outside...this leads to Daivari hitting Samir with a strong lariat. Nese back in...he slows the pace down with a rear chinlock. Nese transitions into a torture rack, then drops him with a back suplex. Daivari back in...big right hands to Samir's face. He holds Samir for Nese but he moves and Nese rocks Daivari with a missile dropkick. Sunil gets the hot tag and the Bollywood Boyz run through the heels, including hitting a double-superkick and their finisher onto Daivari. Nese JUST breaks up the pin. He pulls Sunil to the outside, while Daivari drops Samir with a uranagi and the Persian Splash. That'll do it.

Tony Nese/Ariya Daivari win by pinfall

Advertisement for the WWE Network, followed by a preview for the upcoming TLC pay per view.

Main event time. Number one contender Curt Stallion is out first, followed by his partners Ashante "Thee" Adonis and August Grey. Legado Del Fantasma, led by NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar is out next. Here we go.

Curt Stallion/Ashante "Thee" Adonis/August Grey versus Legado Del Fantasma

Adonis begins with Mendoza. Tie-up. Mendoza gains the early advantage with a wristlock. Adonis shows off his ring IQ and reverses the pressure...he turns it into a kimura, which prompts Mendoza to get to the ropes to break the hold. Mendoza snags a headlock...Adonis powers out and runs through Mendoza with a shoulder block. Adonis hits a nice arm-drag onto Mendoza, then takes out a charging Wilde. He even rocks Escobar off the apron with an enziguri. Adonis tags in Stallion, who goes for a suicide dive but gets caught on the ropes by Wilde and Mendoza. Stallion gets trapped in Fantasma's corner...Escobar comes in and assaults Stallion with a series of kicks and quick strikes. Wilde in...he hits a snap-suplex, then stands over Stallion and taunts. This allows Stallion to push Wilde off with his feet and make a tag to Grey. Grey jumps in...unique rope bouncing powerbomb by Grey for a nearfall. Mendoza tags back in but Grey manages to get the best of him too. He goes to bounce off the ropes...Escobar pulls the ropes down and Grey crashes to the outside. Legado Del Fantasma takes turns running into Grey with corner lariats.

Stallion eventually gets the hot tag and sends Wilde flying with a release German suplex. He takes out Mendoza with a suicide dive, then stares down Escobar as he drops Wilde with his pull-up DDT. Stallion to the top...superfly splash connects. Mendoza breaks the pin...Escobar jumps in and now this match and derived into all out action. Mendoza and Wilde set up for their duo finisher...Grey pulls Mendoza out of the ring allowing Stallion to roll up Wilde for the win!

Curt Stalloin/Ashante "Thee" Adonis/August Grey win by pinfall

Legado Del Fantasma tries to attack Stallion after the match but Adonis and Grey fight the trio off. Escobar and Stallion stare each other down as the credits begin to roll.

That's the show friends.