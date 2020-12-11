Two matches have been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

The first match will see The Bollywood Boyz take on Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

This is a continuation of the recent storyline that began when Nese and Daivari hired Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz to help them win the Fatal 5 Way to crown a new #1 contender a few months back. The two teams failed, blaming each other, and the 205 Live veterans have tried to get payback ever since then. Last week's show saw Ever-Rise defeat The Bollywood Boyz.

The main event of tonight's show will be a rematch of the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" dark match. Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendozaa, Joaquin Wilde) will face Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. The original six-man before Takeover saw Legado del Fantasma get the win.

Stay tuned for news coming out of tonight's 205 Live show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. Below is WWE's full preview: