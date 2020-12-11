Two matches have been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.
The first match will see The Bollywood Boyz take on Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.
This is a continuation of the recent storyline that began when Nese and Daivari hired Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz to help them win the Fatal 5 Way to crown a new #1 contender a few months back. The two teams failed, blaming each other, and the 205 Live veterans have tried to get payback ever since then. Last week's show saw Ever-Rise defeat The Bollywood Boyz.
The main event of tonight's show will be a rematch of the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" dark match. Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendozaa, Joaquin Wilde) will face Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. The original six-man before Takeover saw Legado del Fantasma get the win.
Stay tuned for news coming out of tonight's 205 Live show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. Below is WWE's full preview:
Purple brand to feature pair of exciting tag bouts
In a rematch of a thrill-a-minute bout that took place prior to NXT TakeOver: WarGames as a WWE Network Exclusive, Curt Stallion, August Grey and Ashante "Thee" Adonis will collide with Legado del Fantasma.
In the first meeting between the trios, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar seemed to avoid Stallion, the No. 1 contender to his title. Will Escobar be more willing to mix it up with Stallion this time around, or will he continue to keep his distance?
Regardless, Legado del Fantasma still picked up the victory when Escobar received a blind tag from Mendoza (unbeknownst to Grey) and blasted his foe with Legado for the 1-2-3.
The No. 1 contendership hasn't come without a price for Stallion, who has frequently been subjected to 3-on-1 attacks at the hands of Legado del Fantasma
Tonight, Escobar and his henchmen will look to make it two in a row against Stallion, Grey and Adonis.
Additionally, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari attempt to take out their frustrations on The Bollywood Boyz after Sunil and Samir failed to assist either of them in winning a recent Fatal 5-Way Match to determine the No. 1 contender to Escobar.
The Premier Athlete and Daivari Dinero bribed The Bollywood Boyz and Ever-Rise to attack their opponents during the Fatal 5-Way Match, but the plan blew up in their faces when Stallion shook off the interference to claim the victory.
Sunil and Samir offered to continue to assist their fellow 205 Live OGs, but Nese and Daivari don't seem interested.
What will happen when two of the top tandems on the purple brand finally collide?