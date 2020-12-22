As noted, WWE has announced that the first RAW of 2021 on January 4 will be Legends Night on the USA Network. We noted before that several Hall of Famers and Superstars had been confirmed for the show, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Beth Phoenix, Sgt. Slaughter, Carlito, Mickie James, IRS, Tatanka, Michael "PS" Hayes, Alicia Fox, and others.

WWE now has more than 20 Legends, Superstars and Hall of Famers advertised for the special episode. Below is the updated listing, along with WWE's teaser announcement:

* Alicia Fox

* Beth Phoenix

* Big Show

* Boogeyman

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Carlito

* Hillbilly Jim

* Hulk Hogan

* IRS (Irwin R. Schyster)

* Ivory

* Jacqueline

* Jeff Jarrett

* Jimmy Hart

* Kurt Angle

* Mark Henry

* Melina

* Michael "PS" Hayes

* Mickie James

* Ric Flair

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Tatanka

* Torrie Wilson