- WWE posted this video of The Boogeyman delivering his unique telling of Clement Clarke Moore's "Twas the Night Before Christmas" classic.

- This week's WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite ratings will not be delayed due to the Christmas Eve holiday, and will be available later this evening. Friday's SmackDown ratings will be delayed until Tuesday. Next Monday's RAW ratings will be delayed until Wednesday, while next week's NXT and AEW ratings will be delayed until Monday, January 4, and next week's SmackDown ratings will be delayed until January 5. The ratings for the January 4 RAW will be delayed until January 6, and the AEW and NXT ratings for January 6 will be released on January 8.

- WWE has officially announced two new matches for Friday's Christmas edition of SmackDown on FOX - Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, plus a Triple Threat Elimination Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka defending against Bayley and Carmella, and Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

WWE previously announced Friday's opener as Kevin Owens vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage, plus the main event as Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

- WWE posted this video of all 2020 Slammy winners accepting their awards. You can click here for the full list of winners from Wednesday's ceremony.

- Below is a new WWE Top 10 video featuring the most shocking NXT moments of 2020. Pat McAfee's punt kick to Adam Cole comes in at #10, while Leon Ruff upsetting Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title tops the list at #1. Gargano has since won the title back but will defend against Ruff in a rematch on next Wednesday's NXT episode.