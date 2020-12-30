Several WWE and AEW stars are tweeting to promote tonight's special AEW Dynamite episode on TNT, which will be the Celebration of Life tribute for Brodie Lee, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

Dolph Ziggler indicated that he does not watch the weekly WWE NXT or Dynamite shows, but will be tuning in to AEW tonight.

"Well for the first time since I can remember, I'm watching wrestling tonight. If possible, I think we all should. Cheers [clinking beer mugs emoji] [delivery truck emoji]," Ziggler tweeted.

Xavier Woods also tweeted to promote tonight's Dynamite special, writing, "Tonight there will be a celebration of the incredible life of Brodie Lee."

Several wrestlers, including SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, have also re-tweeted Lee's last tweet to use his signature Twitter catchphrase, from October 7. That tweet, seen below, says, "It's Wednesday. You know what that means."

You can see related tweets below from Woods, Ziggler, Renee Paquette, Matt Cardona, Cash Wheeler, Matt Hardy, Miro, Lance Archer, Dasha Kuret, Ababdon, Sammy Guevara, Taz, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Brandi Rhodes, Marq Quen, Anna Jay, and Hangman Page.

On a related note, AEW music composer Mikey Rukus has released a special version of Lee's theme song. "Symphony & AEW: A Mr. Brodie Lee Tribute" is available for downloading and streaming via Soundcloud and Bandcamp now. It will be released on all major platforms next week. The links can be seen in the tweet below from AEW and Rukus.

AEW wrote, "You've heard his theme. Now, @MikeyRukus has taken it and created a heartfelt musical number, SYMPHONY & AEW: A MR. BRODIE LEE TRIBUTE for direct download/streaming- Will hit all major platforms next week."

Rukus also commented on the tribute, writing, "I tell people all the time... just breathe. This is my process.. this is how I breathe. I was very fortunate to get some voice takes from him last time I was in JAX and I incorporated them here. My true hope is to honor him and help others heal, at least a little. [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji]"

Below is the line-up for tonight's special Dynamite episode, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* Chris Jericho will be on commentary

* Cody, Orange Cassidy and Preston "10" Vance vs. Team Taz

* Colt Cabana and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. MJF, Santana and Ortiz

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford

* Lance Archer, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade

Tonight there will be a celebration of the incredible life of Brodie Lee. https://t.co/Bzq6PFHJRi — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 30, 2020

The temperature check for each @AEW show at the venue changes color all the time when we are here. Today is PURPLE. #TheLittleThings #AEWDynamite #RIPBrodieLee ?????? pic.twitter.com/pXXCOdaZqJ — taz (@OfficialTAZ) December 30, 2020

Tonight is going to be special. It's going to be emotional. It's going to be hard. But it might end up being the most beautiful display of wrestling as a family that I've ever been a part of. For Brodie. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) December 30, 2020

Really looking forward to watching @AEW tonight. Excited to see what -1 put together for the tribute to Brodie Lee ?? pic.twitter.com/leXTndJWBd — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 30, 2020

Tonight, all of us from @AEW honor your life & career on #AEWDynamite with "Blood, Sweat & Lots of Tears"... Is that cool with you, Brodie? https://t.co/nJVfllrTCE pic.twitter.com/uFqabjTff5 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 30, 2020

It's going to be a tough one to get through bc I personally still don't want to believe it, but Jon I hope your smiling, cracking jokes and can feel how much we all loved ya man! ?????????? https://t.co/bujY0ZlbtJ — Dasha Kuret (@DashaKuret) December 30, 2020

For the Greatest Man! I love you Brodie pic.twitter.com/h3NcTg3g58 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 30, 2020

Tonight is for you Mr. Brodie https://t.co/VMxeNnZvUj — Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) December 30, 2020

Tonight is for you Brother! We didn't know each other well. But what I do know. Is EVERY TIME I saw you. You had an huge smile on your face and so did anyone around you. And that made me smile! So tonight. I hope you're looking down on us smiling. Knowing we love and miss you! https://t.co/vJQFJ4dIQl — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) December 30, 2020

Tonight is a celebration, I am grateful that I had an opportunity to meet him. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/gHnwWDMSBe — Private Party (@Marq_Quen) December 30, 2020

It is a true honor and privilege to team with these two on tomorrow's Dynamite to celebrate the life of Brodie Lee. pic.twitter.com/spfdgLOl0B — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 29, 2020

Wednesday. For you Mr. Brodie Lee. Thank you for everything. ?? pic.twitter.com/El0iqDOx3K — Anna Jay (@annajay___) December 29, 2020

Tonight is for Mr. Brodie Lee pic.twitter.com/2V0ggsHgUN — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 30, 2020