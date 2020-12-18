WWE ended up airing an old interview with The Rock for his advertised appearance during tonight's Talking Smack episode on FS1.

As noted, FOX Sports announced earlier today that The Rock would be appearing on tonight's special edition of Talking Smack, for an interview with FOX Sports on-air talent Jay Glazer. It was odd that WWE never plugged the appearance on their website or their social media channels, and now we know why. The interview was mentioned by the announcers once during SmackDown, towards the end of the show when they do their weekly plug for Talking Smack.

The Rock did not appear live on Talking Smack, and didn't even appear for an interview that was filmed this month. The interview that ended up airing was an edited version of Rock's appearance on Glazer's "One Glass with Glazer" Instagram talk show, which aired on the evening of Tuesday, November 24.

We previously covered The Rock's interview with Glazer at this link. Rock discussed the biggest rush of his career that came in WWE, hard work and his schedule, mental health, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and more.

The interview was not new to most people as it was previously covered by other websites, plus mainstream media and sports media. Rock also posted the links to the original interview on his social media pages back during Thanksgiving Week.