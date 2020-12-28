Tonight's WWE RAW opened up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of Jon Huber (Luke Harper).

The graphic did not use the "Brodie Lee" name.

WWE re-tweeted the graphic and wrote, "Thank you, Jon."

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also paid tribute to Lee at the start of the show.

McIntyre came to the ring for his opening promo and began by using two of Lee's catchphrases, "It's Monday, you know what that means... yeah, yeah, yeah."

Lee passed away at the age of 41 this past Saturday due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

You can see WWE's graphic for Lee below: