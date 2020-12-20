WWE has announced an 8-man tag match for tonight's WWE TLC Kickoff, beginning at 6 pm ET. It will feature Chad Gable, Otis, Daniel Bryan, and Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.

The main card begins at 7 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!

Below is the updated lineup:

WWE Universal Championship (TLC Match)

Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Championship (TLC Match)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles with Omos

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka and TBA

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c) vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Firefly Inferno Match

Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Kickoff

Chad Gable, Otis, Daniel Bryan, and Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro