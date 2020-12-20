WWE has announced an 8-man tag match for tonight's WWE TLC Kickoff, beginning at 6 pm ET. It will feature Chad Gable, Otis, Daniel Bryan, and Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.
The main card begins at 7 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!
Below is the updated lineup:
WWE Universal Championship (TLC Match)
Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Championship (TLC Match)
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles with Omos
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka and TBA
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c) vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
Firefly Inferno Match
Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
Kickoff
Chad Gable, Otis, Daniel Bryan, and Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro
Get ready for a MASSIVE #8ManTag on the #WWETLC Kickoff TONIGHT at 6E/3P!@WWEBigE, @WWEDanielBryan, @otiswwe & @WWEGable vs. @SamiZayn, King @BaronCorbinWWE, @ShinsukeN & @WWECesaro!https://t.co/BEO2gCldx5 pic.twitter.com/36S6HB7Kwl— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2020