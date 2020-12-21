- As noted, the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble has been officially announced for January 31. Above is the first official promo for the big event, which will air live from Tropicana Field.

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter today and issued his first public comments since retaining over Kevin Owens in the TLC Match at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view. Reigns also commented on the rematch that has been announced for a Steel Cage on Friday's Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX.

"At #WWETLC I made you... In the cage, I'll break you. #SmackDown," Reigns wrote in the tweet seen below.

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now on Cameo. WWE made the official announcement today and posted a video of McIntyre plugging his Cameo account, as seen in the tweet below. Video requests from the WWE Champion are currently going for $400.