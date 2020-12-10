WWE has announced two matches and a contract signing for Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode.

Dolph Ziggler will face SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford in singles action while WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn faces Big E in a non-title match.

There will also be a contract signing for the TLC pay-per-view match between Carmella and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

The Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay and a partner to be named was previously teased for SmackDown, but WWE has not confirmed that match as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Friday's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.