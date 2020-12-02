WWE has announced three big matches for the 18th annual Tribute to The Troops, which will air this Sunday on FOX.

The show will feature a big ten-match with RAW and SmackDown Superstars, a women's tag team match, plus a non-title match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and The Miz. The following has been announced:

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz in a non-title match

* Natalya and Bayley vs. Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

* Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

* Musical performance by country singer HARDY

Tribute to The Troops will air this Sunday, December 6 on FOX, in conjunction with the NFL games that are airing that afternoon. TTTT will air at 4:30pm ET for viewers who have a NFL game airing at 1pm ET, and at 3pm ET for viewers with a NFL game airing at 4:05pm ET. The special airing this coming Sunday will feature servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. The event is taping this week from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Stay tuned for more on the 18th annual Tribute to The Troops.