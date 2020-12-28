WWE has announced a Royal Rumble 30-Day Countdown of new programming for the month of January.

The drops will begin on January 1 and will run through January 31 when the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view begins. New content will include new episodes of WWE Playlist and WWE Top 10, plus several new documentaries.

New specials on the WWE Network include the Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewing Bayley on Sunday, January 10. A WWE Untold episode on AJ Styles' Rumble debut will premiere on Sunday, January 17. There will be a new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson on Sunday, January 24, and a WWE Chronicle documentary on Bianca Belair that premieres that same day. A new WWE Roundtable special will premiere on Wednesday, January 27 with Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair discussing the first women's Rumble Match in 2018. Finally, a new WWE Day Of documentary on the 2014 Rumble will premiere on Friday, January 29, featuring never-before-seen footage of WWE Hall of Famer Batista, and more.

The line-up of programming will wrap on Sunday, January 31 with the 2021 Rumble pay-per-view, and the premiere of the new WWE Icons docuseries. The premiere episode will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna.

