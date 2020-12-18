Two rematches have been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

Tonight's show will feature Jake Atlas vs. Tony Nese in singles action.

Atlas defeated Nese two weeks ago on the December 2 WWE NXT episode, but Nese has now demanded tonight's rematch. Nese and Atlas also met earlier this year as Atlas defeated Nese on the August 21 205 Live episode, and on the May 13 NXT episode.

Tonight's 205 Live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando will also feature Ever-Rise vs. The Bollywood Boyz in tag team action.

This rubber match comes after Samir Singh and Sunil Singh defeated Matt Martel and Chase Parker on the November 20 edition of 205 Live. Ever-Rise then defeated The Bollywood Boyz in the first rematch on the December 4. Now the two teams will meet again.

Stay tuned for news from tonight's 205 Live episode. Below is WWE's full announcement on the show: