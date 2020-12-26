Seth Rollins is scheduled to return to WWE SmackDown during the first episode of 2021.

WWE announced after this week's Christmas edition of SmackDown on FOX that the New Year's Day show will feature the return of Rollins to Friday nights.

Rollins has been away since the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22, taking time off to be with fiancee Becky Lynch as they welcomed their first child together earlier this month. He was still feuding with Murphy and The Mysterio Family at that time, but he lost to Murphy in singles action two nights before the Survivor Series pay-per-view, and that was teased as the end of that rivalry.

As seen in the promo below for next Friday's show, it was also announced that new WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E will face King Baron Corbin in a non-title match.

Stay tuned for more on next Friday's SmackDown on FOX.