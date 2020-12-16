2K has announced the third roster update for the hit WWE Battlegrounds video game.

The next roster update will feature several WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers - Sting, Ric Flair, Sheamus, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Razor Ramon, Diesel, Bret Hart, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, AOP, Fandango, and Roddy Piper.

The update will also include a Holiday Arena and a Winter Bear Arena.

The third roster update will begin Wednesday, December 23, and will end on Wednesday, January 20.

Below are full details and the announcement issued to us today by 2K:

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, Diesel and Razor Ramon Headline Third WWE® 2K Battlegrounds Roster Update Legends join WWE Superstars Sheamus, Street Profits, Sami Zayn and more in latest update 2K announced today that WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, Diesel and Razor Ramon will be joining the WWE® 2K Battlegrounds roster alongside several current WWE Superstars, setting the stage for a multigenerational battle. The roster update starts Wednesday, December 23* and includes 14 new WWE Superstars and two new arenas.** The following WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers, as well as new arenas, are currently scheduled to appear in WWE 2K Battlegrounds via automatic updates, with some content requiring unlocking**: Wednesday, December 23*: * Ric Flair;

* Sheamus;

* Montez Ford (unlocked);

* Sting (unlocked);

* Holiday Arena. Wednesday, December 30*: * Diesel;

* Razor Ramon;

* Angelo Dawkins (unlocked);

* Winter Bear Arena. Wednesday, January 6*: * Bret Hart;

* Sami Zayn (unlocked). Wednesday, January 13*: * Chad Gable;

* Akam (unlocked). Wednesday, January 20*: * Roddy Piper;

* Fandango;

* Rezar (unlocked). Featuring fast-paced action and an assortment of power-ups, special moves, unconventional melee items and interactive environments, WWE 2K Battlegrounds offers a unique arcade style and aesthetic for casual and hardcore WWE games fans alike. For more information on WWE 2K Battlegrounds and 2K, visit WWE.2K.com/Battlegrounds, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2KBattlegrounds or subscribe on YouTube. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is developed by Saber Interactive for 2K. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). *Exact dates subject to change. **Some Superstars, arenas and cosmetics require unlocking through in-game currency. In-game currency can be earned or purchased.