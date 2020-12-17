WWE has just confirmed Carmella vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks for TLC.

Carmella vs. Banks was originally announced for the TLC pay-per-view, but the match ended up airing as the main event of last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, after the contract signing ended in a challenge. Friday's match ended with Carmella winning via DQ after Banks assaulted Carmella in the corner and wouldn't let up when the referee warned her.

WWE's official preview for Sunday's title match noted, "Will Carmella prove untouchable against the irate Boss? Don't miss their SmackDown Women's Title Rematch at WWE TLC, streaming live this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network."

The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, December 20 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current card:

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

TLC Match for the WWE Title

AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

RAW Women's Champion Asuka and a partner TBA vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c)

Firefly Inferno Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton