- The above video is a look at the top 10 moments from the December 25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

- WWE confirmed Carlito will return to WWE RAW during "Legends Night" on January 4.

The promotion posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Now that's cool! Carlito returns on #WWERaw Legends Night on Jan. 4"

As mentioned, WWE advertised more than twenty wrestlers for the event. Some of those include WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, and Beth Phoenix.

- Bianca Belair posted several photos from last night's SmackDown.

Belair tweeted, "Feeling right at home Cause I belong. And you ain't Neva seen nothing like me. I GO HERE NOW #ESTofWWE Gear: Made by Me @WWEonFOX"

She was in a Triple Threat Elimination Match last night for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. She teamed with Sasha Banks.