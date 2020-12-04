- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring all Superstar debuts from 2020. The video features Rob Gronkowski, Indus Sher, Timothy Thatcher, WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Dabba-Kato, Pat McAfee, Dominik Mysterio, and RETRIBUTION.

- WWE Network was named Platform of the Year at the 2020 SportsPro OTT Awards this past Tuesday. Other finalists for the award included the Olympic Channel, FloSports, LaLigaSportsTV, PAOK TV, and the Sportrader & Tennis Channel. WWE won the Gold award in the category, while FloSports won Silver and PAOK won Bronze.

The full digital ceremony can be viewed on YouTube at this link. Below is WWE's announcement on the award:

SportsPro OTT's final 2020 Shortlist "includes a diverse mix of market-leading brands and innovative up and coming organizations in the sports broadcast space."

- Employees from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT volunteered to hand out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center on Thursday. This was a part of WWE Community's Season of Giving campaign. Below are a few photos from the day: