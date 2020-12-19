WWE has filed a new trademark for "The Collective" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on December 15.

The trademark is for wrestling exhibitions and performances, below is the full description:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal

The Collective has been used for multiple years by GCW (who work with other indie promotions) typically over one weekend where numerous shows are included within the event.

In past years, it's happened during WrestleMania weekend, but this year's took place in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.