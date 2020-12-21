The premiere of the new WWE Icons docuseries has been announced for Sunday, January 31 on the WWE Network.

This is the same Sunday as the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The premiere episode will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna.

Future episodes of WWE Icons will feature Rob Van Dam, Lex Luger, 2020 WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

A "First Look" preview of WWE Icons aired on the WWE Network last night. You can see that full preview in the video above.

Names interviewed for the episode on Yoko include several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars - Bret Hart, Jey Uso, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Afa, Rikishi, Bruce Prichard, Steve Austin and Jim Cornette, among others.

WWE interviewed Bulldog's family for his episode - wife Diana Hart-Smith, daughter Georgia Smith, and son "British Bulldog Jr." Harry Smith. Bret, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and others were also interviewed.

Superstars and Hall of Famers interviewed for the episode on Luger include The Total Package himself, Hart, Bill Goldberg, Kevin Nash, Gerald Brisco, Big Show, and Diamond Dallas Page, among others.

Names interviewed for the episode on Phoenix include her brother and sister, Natalya, Charlotte Flair, her Hall of Fame husband Edge, and The Glamazon herself, among others.

The preview for the Van Dam episode only shows Christian and RVD himself, but others were interviewed.

WWE noted in their official announcement that the docuseries "celebrates WWE Superstars who left an indelible mark on sports-entertainment, with each episode examining the life story of a different WWE Legend or Hall of Famer."

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Icons docuseries. The "First Look" preview can be seen above.