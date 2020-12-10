As reported, actor and wrestler Tommy Lister has passed away at age 62. It was noted that he was found unconscious Thursday in his Los Angeles area apartment. He was declared dead at the scene, and officials have yet to determine a cause of death.
WWE has issued a statement of their own on Lister's passing, remembering his rivalry with Hulk Hogan and his film career. You can see their full statement below.
WWE is saddened to learn that Tom "Tiny" Lister, known as Zeus to the WWE Universe, passed away today at age 62.
Zeus first entered the squared circle opposite Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film "No Holds Barred." The rivalry extended beyond the big screen, as The Human Wrecking Machine quickly formed a common bond with "Macho Man" Randy Savage in their shared quest to take down The Immortal One. Zeus & Savage battled Hogan & Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake in the main event of SummerSlam 1989. One of Zeus' most memorable moments came at Survivor Series 1989 as part of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Team, when The Human Wrecking Machine got the better of The Hulkster in an impressive display of strength.
Lister famously portrayed the daunting Deebo in the classic "Friday" and "Next Friday" movies, as well as roles in "The Fifth Element," "The Dark Knight," and "Zootopia."
WWE extends its condolences to Lister's family, friends and fans.