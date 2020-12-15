- Above is a new promo for tomorrow's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has announced the following for tomorrow night's show: Karrion Kross makes his in-ring return, Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O'Reilly with the winner facing NXT Champion Finn Balor at New Year's Evil, Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley in a Grudge Match, plus tag team action with Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who RAW Women's Champion Asuka will go with to replace Lana at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view for the title match against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. As of this writing, 36% voted for Mandy Rose while 13% voted for Dana Brooke, and 51% voted for Other.

As noted, WWE did an injury angle on Monday's RAW where Lana was pulled from TLC. Rose later returned from her shoulder injury to save Brooke from a beatdown by the champions, and Asuka then helped them out. It's being teased that Asuka will choose Rose or Brooke, but you can click here for big rumors on a top Superstar who may return to team with Asuka on Sunday, along with a backstage update on Lana's status.

- WWE has announced several top stars for tomorrow's live edition of The Bump. Guests announced include WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Kevin Owens and Carmella.

Stay tuned for news from The Bump tomorrow morning. The show airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms.

