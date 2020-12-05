The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Humberto Carrillo makes his entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Angel Garza makes his entrance.

Humbert Carrillo vs. Angel Garza



They lock up. Carrillo backs Garza to the corner. Garza locks in a headlock on Carrillo. Carrillo sends Garza to the ropes. Carrillo hits a shoulder-block on Garza. Carrillo eventually hits Suplex on Garza. Carrillo pins Garza for a two count. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo goes for a Moonsault, Garza rolls out of the way as Carrillo lands on his feet and rolls through. Garza rolls Carrillo up with a handful of tights and only gets a two count. Carrillo ducks a clothesline attempt by Garza. Garza superkicks Carrillo. Garza hits the Wing-Clipper on Carrillo. Garza pins Carrillo for the win.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Randy Orton appearing on A Moment Of Bliss with Alexa Bliss.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring AJ Styles defeating Riddle and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat Match to become the #1 Contender for the WWE Championship.

Sarah Schreiber welcomes everyone back to Main Event as she welcomes Nikki Cross for an in-ring interview. Schreiber talks about the history between Cross and Alexa Bliss and how The Fiend has gotten involved. Cross talks about The Fiend brain-washing Alexa. Cross talks about how she has worked for months to break The Fiend's hold on Alexa and how Alexa has made it clear that she doesn't want her help, Alexa chose The Fiend. Cross talks about Alexa slapping her, and knowing that day, that their friendship was done. Schreiber asks Cross about Alexa defeating her last week and how devastating that was. Cross talks about how it hurt and it was cruel because for a split second she really thought she had broke through. Cross talks about Alexa tricking her and using her emotions against her. Cross talks about how she knows that her Alexa is gone and how Alexa made her look like a fool.

Peyton Royce & Lacey Evans enter to Royce's music with microphones in hand. Evans calls for enough of this nonsense. Evans tells Sarah to get of the ring and that Joe Dirt called and he wants his hair style back. Royce says that Nikki did get one thing right, she is a fool. Royce questions if Alexa was really ever Nikki's friend. Cross says that Peyton should know better than anyone about friendship and having no better highs and no better lows, so she should shut her mouth. Cross questions if Lacey has ever had a real friend in her life. Evans wraps her arm around Royce and says that Pey-Pey and her are friends. Royce shrugs off the arm of Evans and responds that they are not. Evans responds that they are fake friends. Royce confirms they they are fake friends. Evans talks about how everyone knows that fake friends are better than best friends because at least they know exactly where they stand. Royce talks about how she doesn't think The Fiend had anything to do with Alexa and Nikki, she thinks Alexa was playing Nikki all along. Cross calls for one them to get in the ring right now.

Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce

Royce and Cross lock up. Cross backs Royce to the corner. They lock up again. Cross locks in a headlock on Royce. Cross takes Royce to the mat with a headlock takeover. Cross eventually clotheslines Royce several times. Cross hits a Seated Senton on Royce. Cross hits a cross-body in the corner on Royce. Cross pins Royce, Evans puts Royce's leg on the bottom rope before the three count. The referee sees it. Cross connects with a kick to Evans. Royce kicks the side of the head of Cross. Royce hits her Deja Vu finisher on Cross. Royce pins Cross for the win.

Winner: Peyton Royce

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Kevin Owens defeating Jey Uso via Disqualification.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Sheamus & WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating The Miz & John Morrison via Disqualification.