

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Elisas is in the ring with Jaxson Ryker as Tom Phillips and Samoa Joe check in on commentary. Elias talks about having been hit by a car and coming back stronger than ever with his music reaching number one on the charts. Elias talks about riding high until last Monday when he was electrocuted and that doctors told him that he may never play guitar again. Elias says that he is not a doctor per se before bringing to play his guitar. Elias talks about wanting to share a little bit of his gift with everyone.

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth runs down to the ring with several other Superstars following him. Ryker clotheslines Akira Tozawa. R-Truth stands on the announce table and tells Elias that he likes his song, but he likes his own better. R-Truth performs his "What's Up" theme song.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Otis & Kevin Owens defeating Jey Uso & Universal Champion Roman Reigns via Disqualification.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring AJ Stlyes, John Morrison & The Miz defeating Sheamus & WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Keith Lee and Angel Garza make their entrances.

Keith Lee vs. Angel Garza



Garza locks in a wrist-lock on Lee. Lee tosses Garza to the mat. Lee eventually strikes Garza several times. Lee sends Garza to the corner. Lee runs towards Garza. Garza dodges it and Lee collides with the top turnbuckle. Garza pins Lee for a two count. Lee slaps the chest of Garza. Lee hits a Spirit-Bomb on Garza. Lee pins Garza for the three count.

Winner: Keith Lee

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacking Randy Orton.



