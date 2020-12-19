

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature.

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth makes his entrance for an in-ring interview as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary.

Schreiber asks why Truth asked for this interview. Truth says that he told her his third middle name is dangerous. Truth talks about what's been holding him back from being like his childhood hero, John Cena. That being, a legendary, contract signing.

Drew Gulak's music interrupts as he makes his entrance with a microphone and a contract in hand. Gulak says that he's always looked up to Truth and that he would be honored to featured in the first ever WWE 24/7 contract signing. Gulak talks about already having had the contract drawn up and how they just need an official to come out and do this with some fan fare. Truth talks about how they need a bouncy castle and how they need a conference table. Gulak has Truth look over his contract as he waives a referee out. Gulak rolls Truth up for a two count. Truth hits an Attitude Adjustment on Gulak. Truth tears up Gulak's contract.

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Kevin Owens and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton.

Nikki Cross makes her entrance.

A recap is shown of Cross talking about Alexa Bliss on Main Event two weeks ago, before being interrupted by Peyton Royce & Lacey Evans, leading to Royce defeating Evans in a match.

Lacey Evans makes her entrance with a microphone in hand accompanied by Peyton Royce. Evans wraps her arm around Royce calling her a friend. Royce brushes her arm off and tells Lacey not to use the "F" word. Evans and Royce call Cross a loser.

Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans

They lock up. Cross backs Evans into the corner. Evans locks in a waist-lock before attempting to send Cross to the corner. Cross reverses it and sends Evans to the corner. Cross eventually hits a pair of clotheslines on Evans. Cross hits a neck-breaker on Evans. Cross hits a Seated Senton on Evans. Cross hits a cross-body in the corner on Evans. Cross attempts to pull Evans towards the center of the ring. Royce holds the arm of Evans to prevent that. The referee sees it. Evans rolls Cross up, the referee is still talking to Royce. Cross reverses the momentum and pins Evans for the three count.

Winner: Nikki Cross

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring a brawl between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre



