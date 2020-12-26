The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Nikki Cross makes her entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Reckoning (with Retribution) makes her entrance.

Nikki Cross vs. Reckoning



They lock up. Cross backs Reckoning into the corner. Reckoning slams Cross' head off the top turnbuckle before chopping and striking her several times. Cross eventually clotheslines Reckoning before hitting a neck-breaker on her. Cross hits a Seated Senton on Reckoning. Cross hits a cross-body in the corner on Reckoning. Cross pins Reckoning for a two count. Cross ascends the turnbuckles. Cross jumps off the top rope, Reckoning gets out of the way as Cross rolls through. Reckoning dropkicks Cross. Reckoning connects with a knee to the side of the face of Cross. Reckoning pins Cross for the win.

Winner: Reckoning

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair & RAW Women's Champion Asuka defeating Peyton Royce & Lacey Evans.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Randy Orton's verbal contraction with Alexa Bliss.

Lince Dorado (with Gran Metalik) makes his entrance. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Lince Dorado vs. Akira Tozawa

They lock up. Tozawa locks in a waist-lock on Dorado. Dorado reverses it into an wrist-lock on Tozawa. Tozawa briefly reverses that into a leg lock before Dorado locks in a headlock on Tozawa. Tozawa gets out of it. Tozawa eventually connects with a back elbow to Dorado from off the top rope. Tozawa pins Dorado for a two count. Dorado superkicks Tozawa. Dorado hits a Shooting Star Press on Tozawa. Dorado pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Lince Dorado

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntrye, Keith Lee & Sheamus defeating AJ Styles, The Miz & John Morrison.

