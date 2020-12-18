Thursday's season 2 finale of WWE's Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 551,000 viewers and ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week's 444,000 viewers. Last week's show ranked #65 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key demographic.

This was the best regular episode viewership of the second season for Miz & Mrs. The mid-season bonus episode, which aired immediately after RAW on November 9, drew 617,000 viewers.

Miz & Mrs. season 2 drew a total of 6.119 million viewers, for an average of 470,692 viewers per episode, across 13 episodes. To compare, season 1 drew a total of 21.172 million viewers across 20 episodes, for an average of 1.058 million viewers per episode.

The Miz, Maryse and their family & friends will return with season 3 of Miz & Mrs. in 2021.

Thursday's new episode of WWE's Total Bellas on the E! channel drew 305,000 viewers and ranked #59 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key demo.

This is up from last week's 219,000 viewers. Last week's Total Bellas ranked #105 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. As noted, last week's show drew the lowest numbers in the history of the show.

Total Bellas will be off TV for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, but they will return with the rest of season 6 in 2021.

The NFL Network's Thursday Night Football game between the Raiders and the Chargers topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.62 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing just 2.278 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.276 million viewers, ranking #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo.

FOX's coverage of the NFL Thursday Night Football game topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 3.4 rating. The Chargers vs. Raiders game on FOX also topped the night on network TV in viewership with 12.965 million viewers.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. Season 2 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 437,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (January 29)

Episode 2: 475,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 457,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 500,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 394,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 494,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (mid-season finale)

Bonus Episode: 617,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (November 9)

Episode 7: 455,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (mid-season premiere)

Episode 8: 412,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: 380,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thanksgiving)

Episode 10: 503,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 11: 444,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 12: 551,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (season 2 finale)

Season 2 Viewership Total: 6.119 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 470,692 viewers per episode (13 Episodes)

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode (20 Episodes)

Below is our Total Bellas Season 6 Ratings & Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 416,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (season premiere)

Episode 2: 257,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 299,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 219,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 305,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6:

Season 5 Viewership Total: 5.589 million viewers

Season 5 Average: 508,090 viewers per episode (11 episodes)

Season 4 Viewership Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Viewership Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Viewership Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Viewership Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)