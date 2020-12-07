Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 last Wednesday. We see the entire roster on the stage, including Triple H and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Tom Phillips is at ringside with Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. Tom leads us in a moment of silence and a ten-bell salute for Patterson. We go to the standard RAW intro video.

- We go back to the ring and out comes Randy Orton. We cut to a video package with recent happenings in the feud between Orton and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss. Orton compares himself to The Fiend and how he doesn't need to wear a mask, and says when his time comes, he will stare the devil in the face and let him know that the most evil son of a b---h has come home. But in the meantime, he will be knocking on the door of the Firefly Fun House, waiting and wondering just exactly who is going to let him in. The Fun House music interrupts as we see Wyatt waving on the big screen.

Wyatt says it's so nice of Orton to join him tonight. Bliss would've joined them tonight but she's not here since Orton was so mean to her last week. Orton says he's the last person Wyatt wants to play games with. Wyatt goes to a "Let's Get Randy" game show parody. The prizes are a brand new Crucix, the one we've seen Wyatt and Bliss use as of late, and the carcass of Friendship Frog. The contestants are Mercy The Buzzard, Ramblin' Rabbit and Huskus The Pig. The question is how should Orton be punished at WWE TLC. They all get a chance to answer and Wyatt says none of his contestants are correct but fortunately for Orton, "He" always has the right answer. Wyatt changes his tune and we get flashes of The Fiend.

Orton says he will play games if Wyatt wants to, but he wants a match tonight. Not with The Fiend because he will see him at TLC... Orton wants to face Wyatt tonight. Wyatt accepts. The Fun House music starts back up as Wyatt waves goodbye to Orton. Orton looks on and smirks in the ring.

- The announcers hype Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler for tonight. We get a Progressive-sponsored video on recent happenings in the feud with Asuka and Lana vs. Baszler and Nia Jax. The two teams will meet at TLC and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women's Champion Asuka with Lana for this non-title match. Asuka hits the corner to pose and the pyro goes off as we go back to commercial.