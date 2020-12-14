Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last week's Handicap Match with Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre taking on AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison. We cut to the RAW intro video.

- We're live on the USA Network as Tom Phillips welcomes us to the first RAW from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. He's joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight's show. AJ Styles and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face off in an Ascension Ceremony with the WWE Title hanging high above the ring. AJ will also face Sheamus.

- We go to the ring for a special Christmas edition of The Dirt Sheet with The Miz. Miz welcomes us to the "Nightmare Before TLC" edition. He's sitting in a chair with a book of the same name. The ring is decorated for Christmas. Miz reveals he and John Morrison will do battle in a Handicap Match with Keith Lee tonight. He starts reading a "Nightmare Before TLC" story on TLC opponents AJ Styles and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Miz first mentions AJ's name and snaps his fingers. AJ appears under a spotlight in the corner of the ring. AJ shows us Omos standing outside of the ring.

Miz mentions McIntyre next and snaps his finger but McIntyre isn't there. However, we see Morrison dressed as a Braveheart-themed version of the WWE Champion. Morrison and AJ put on a comedy skit as Miz reads. AJ stabs Morrison with the sword, putting an end to his title reign. Miz keeps reading his story and AJ climbs to the top of the ladder. He poses and smiles as fans cheer him on. The story includes a part about Miz cashing in his Money In the Bank title shot and AJ isn't happy with this. AJ comes down the ladder and stares at Miz as he finishes his story. AJ says that's not how the story ends. Miz says they changed it to make it better. The music interrupts and out comes Sheamus.

Sheamus says he's seen it all here in WWE but this was it. He says he's prepared to fight with his fists, no matter how much AJ and the others run their mouths and play with their swords. AJ says if Sheamus won't be part of the solution, he's got to be a part of the problem. Sheamus prefers to be a part of the problem. Sheamus drops his mic and starts backing AJ into the corner. AJ grabs a Christmas tree and throws it at Sheamus. AJ joins Omos at ringside now, laughing at Sheamus. Sheamus grabs a present and tosses it out of the ring, knocking AJ down. AJ looks on from the ground as Sheamus' music hits while he gets ready for a fight. We go to commercial.