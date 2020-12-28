Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of Jon Huber (aka Luke Harper). The wrestler also known as Brodie Lee in AEW passed away at the age of 41 this past Saturday due to a lung issue. We go to the usual RAW intro.

- The final WWE RAW of 2020 opens live from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They hype Sheamus vs. Keith Lee for tonight's opener and reveal that the winner will challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre next Monday night on RAW.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He gets the entrance pyro and then heads to the ring. Drew gets more big pyro as he stands tall in the ring. We get a replay of last week's six-man match where Sheamus dropped Keith Lee after their six-man win. Drew pays tribute to Brodie Lee with, "It's Monday, you know what that means... yeah, yeah, yeah."

Drew talks about his 2020 and thanks everyone for supporting him, making him their "Chosen One" and being there, from the bottom of his heart. He talks about defending the WWE Title next Monday during Legends Night. He goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Sheamus. Sheamus apologizes for interrupting but Drew isn't buying it because he's always getting interrupted. Sheamus explains what happened last week and says he promised not to hit Lee during the match, and he didn't. They talk about their history and wanting to headline against each other for the WWE Title and how it's this close. There's some friendly tension but Sheamus says they're going to kick off the year right and smash each other up. The music interrupts and out comes Lee.

Lee talks about what Sheamus did to him last week and says there's zero trust now. Lee enters the ring and says every fiber in his being wants to beat Sheamus' face in right now but he's decided to wait until the bell rings, then he will force Sheamus to apologize. Lee says Drew should maybe reconsider his best friends because later on, Sheamus may do the same thing and stab Drew in the back. Sheamus says all this is happening because of Lee's mouth, for going around and telling everyone that Sheamus was going to turn on his best mate. Lee and Sheamus argue until Drew speaks up. He calls the referee down so we can get the opener going. Drew doesn't care if it's Lee or Sheamus, he will still be WWE Champion next week. Sheamus suddenly drops Lee with a Brogue Kick, and then another. Drew has words with Sheamus as fans boo and we go to commercial.

#1 Contender's Match: Sheamus vs. Keith Lee

Back from the break and we see what just happened. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is on commentary now. The winner of this match will challenge Drew for the title next Monday on Legends Night. The bell rings as Sheamus charges Keith Lee, beating him down and taking control.

Lee fights back and delivers some knee strikes but Sheamus unloads and grounds him after more strikes. Lee tosses Sheamus away and works him over in the corner. Sheamus takes back control and grounds Lee again, working on the limbs and fingers. More back and forth now. Lee ends up launching Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Lee follows and sends Sheamus into the apron and the barriers. Lee works Sheamus over on the outside before bringing it back in. Sheamus with a big kick to send Lee from the apron back to the floor.

Sheamus goes to the top turnbuckle and flies down to the floor with double knees, sending Lee on top of the announce table. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lee pounds on Sheamus. Lee presses Sheamus high in the air but he gets free. Sheamus blocks and comes back but Lee drops him with big forearm shots. Lee grabs Sheamus on the apron but Sheamus drops him over the top rope. Sheamus then delivers forearm shots and rocks Lee. Sheamus goes to the top and flies but Lee knocks him out of mid-air for a pop.