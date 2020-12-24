The full list of categories and nominees have been revealed for the WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Awards.

As noted, the winners will be revealed during the final NXT episode of 2020, which airs next Wednesday night on the USA Network.

The 2020 Year-End Awards cover both the main NXT brand and NXT UK.

Below is the full list of categories and nominees, along with the voting links:

Breakout Star of the Year - VOTE HERE

* Pat McAfee

* Damian Priest

* Shotzi Blackheart

* Cameron Grimes

* Dexter Lumis

* Timothy Thatcher

* Raquel Gonzalez

* Santos Escobar

* Ilja Dragunov

Rivalry of the Year - VOTE HERE

* Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

* Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

* Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

* Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Tag Team of the Year - VOTE HERE

* Undisputed ERA

* Oney and Danny

* Breezango

* Imperium

* Gallus

* Legado Del Fantasma

Male Competitor of the Year - VOTE HERE

* Finn Bálor

* Adam Cole

* Johnny Gargano

* Keith Lee

* WALTER

* Tommaso Ciampa

Female Competitor of the Year - VOTE HERE

* Rhea Ripley

* Io Shirai

* Candice LeRae

* Dakota Kai

* Kay Lee Ray

* Tegan Nox

Event of the Year - VOTE HERE

* TakeOver: Blackpool 2

* TakeOver: Portland

* TakeOver: In Your House

* Great American Bash

* TakeOver: XXX

* TakeOver: 31

* Halloween Havoc

* TakeOver: WarGames

Future Star - VOTE HERE

* Austin Theory

* Jake Atlas

* Leon Ruff

* Kacy Catanzaro

* Kayden Carter

* Indi Hartwell

* Xia Li

* A-Kid

* Aoife Valkyrie

* Pretty Deadly

Match of the Year - VOTE HERE

* Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match – Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano – Super Tuesday

* Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor > NXT Title Match – Super Tuesday II

* Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa – One Final Beat

* Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly > NXT Title Match – TakeOver 31

* Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole > Great American Bash

* Ladder Match for North American Championship – Takeover XXX

* Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae > TLS Women's Championship Match – Halloween Havoc

* Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER > NXT UK Title Match – NXT UK TV

* Men's WarGames Match

* Women's WarGames Match

* Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte – TakeOver: In Your House

* Gallus vs. Imperium vs. GYV vs. Andrews/Webster – Ladder Match - TakeOver: Blackpool 2

* Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin - TakeOver: Blackpool 2

* Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano - NXT TV

* Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – Fight Pit