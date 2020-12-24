The full list of categories and nominees have been revealed for the WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Awards.
As noted, the winners will be revealed during the final NXT episode of 2020, which airs next Wednesday night on the USA Network.
The 2020 Year-End Awards cover both the main NXT brand and NXT UK.
Below is the full list of categories and nominees, along with the voting links:
Breakout Star of the Year - VOTE HERE
* Pat McAfee
* Damian Priest
* Shotzi Blackheart
* Cameron Grimes
* Dexter Lumis
* Timothy Thatcher
* Raquel Gonzalez
* Santos Escobar
* Ilja Dragunov
Rivalry of the Year - VOTE HERE
* Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
* Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
* Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
* Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
* Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone
* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov
* Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven
Tag Team of the Year - VOTE HERE
* Undisputed ERA
* Oney and Danny
* Breezango
* Imperium
* Gallus
* Legado Del Fantasma
Male Competitor of the Year - VOTE HERE
* Finn Bálor
* Adam Cole
* Johnny Gargano
* Keith Lee
* WALTER
* Tommaso Ciampa
Female Competitor of the Year - VOTE HERE
* Rhea Ripley
* Io Shirai
* Candice LeRae
* Dakota Kai
* Kay Lee Ray
* Tegan Nox
Event of the Year - VOTE HERE
* TakeOver: Blackpool 2
* TakeOver: Portland
* TakeOver: In Your House
* Great American Bash
* TakeOver: XXX
* TakeOver: 31
* Halloween Havoc
* TakeOver: WarGames
Future Star - VOTE HERE
* Austin Theory
* Jake Atlas
* Leon Ruff
* Kacy Catanzaro
* Kayden Carter
* Indi Hartwell
* Xia Li
* A-Kid
* Aoife Valkyrie
* Pretty Deadly
Match of the Year - VOTE HERE
* Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match – Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano – Super Tuesday
* Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor > NXT Title Match – Super Tuesday II
* Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa – One Final Beat
* Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly > NXT Title Match – TakeOver 31
* Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole > Great American Bash
* Ladder Match for North American Championship – Takeover XXX
* Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae > TLS Women's Championship Match – Halloween Havoc
* Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER > NXT UK Title Match – NXT UK TV
* Men's WarGames Match
* Women's WarGames Match
* Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte – TakeOver: In Your House
* Gallus vs. Imperium vs. GYV vs. Andrews/Webster – Ladder Match - TakeOver: Blackpool 2
* Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin - TakeOver: Blackpool 2
* Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano - NXT TV
* Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – Fight Pit