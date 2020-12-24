Week 63 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.

Wednesday's taped "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite drew 775,000 viewers (-3.85% from last week) on TNT, topping the 698,000 viewers (-8.9%) garnered by last night's live "A Very Gargano Christmas" edition of NXT on the USA Network by 11%, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #40. AEW ranked #68 in viewership, while NXT ranked #71 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite show drew 806,000 viewers and ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150, and #62 in viewership. Last week's NXT drew 766,000 viewers and ranked #34 in the Cable Top 150, and #67 in viewership.

It should be noted that NXT and Dynamite did not air head-to-head this week. Dynamite began on TNT right after NXT went off the air on the USA Network due to a NBA game that aired in the normal AEW timeslot.

AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.19 in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW show also drew a 0.32 rating while the NXT episode also drew a 0.19 in that demographic.

The numbers for both shows were fairly normal this week. NXT was down 9% from last week, despite being unopposed. NXT was also down 16% from the same week in 2019. Dynamite had a late start time and was down 3.9% from last week, despite the NBA lead-in. There was no Dynamite episode for this week in 2019.

The NBA game between the Bucks and the Celtics on TNT at 7:30pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.80 rating, drawing just 2.003 million viewers. Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.439 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

A Holly Dolly Christmas on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.271 million viewers. ABC's two Great Christmas Light Fight airings tied for the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic, with ABC's Santa Clause Is Comin' To Town special, with a 0.5 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 853,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

August 26 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

September 1 Episode: 849,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 8 Episode: 838,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Tuesday Airing, No AEW competition)

September 16 Episode: 689,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

October 14 Episode: 651,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 21 Episode: 644,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 876,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 4 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 18 Episode: 638,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 2 Episode: 658,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 9 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

December 16 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Very Gargano Christmas episode, did not air head-to-head)

December 30 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen)

July 22 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Airing, No NXT competition)

August 27 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thursday Airing, No NXT competition)

September 2 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 9 Episode: 1.016 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No NXT competition)

September 16 Episode: 886,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 835,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 30 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 826,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Anniversary Episode)

October 21 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 781,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 4 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 764,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Full Gear episode)

November 18 Episode: 850,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 710,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 2 Episode: 913,000 viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Winter Is Coming episode)

December 9 Episode: 995,000 viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 16 Episode: 806,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 23 Episode: 775,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Holiday Bash episode, did not air head-to-head)

December 30 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode