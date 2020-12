Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* NXT Champion Finn Balor opens the show

* A look at the "Casualties of WarGames" segment

* Cameron Grimes vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez in the main event