- Tonight's "A Very Gargano Christmas" edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network opens live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and remotely by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Street Fight for the NXT Tag Team Titles: Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

We go right to the ring and out come NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for this Street Fight. They're suddenly attacked on the entrance by Killian Dain and Drake Maverick.

Dain and Maverick destroy the champs around ringside. Drake starts filling the ring with chairs after dropping Burch. Dain drops Lorcan and stands up a table at ringside, and another table next to it. Lorcan decks Drake and Burch fights Dain. Lorcan hits Dain from behind and they double team him now. They launch Dain into the barrier. They go on and bring Dain into the ring now, for more double teaming in the corner.

Drake comes in and helps Dain. Dain ends up back-dropping Burch over two chairs standing next to each other. Dain and Drake double team Burch now. Dain drops a big senton, then scoop slams him. Dain then scoops Drake and slams him on top of Burch. Dain picks Drake back up and swings his leg into Lorcan to drop him again. Dain whips Lorcan into the corner and tags Drake in. More double teaming to Lorcan in the corner as they keep charging in on him. The challengers hit double kicks to Lorcan at the same time in the corner. Drake covers for a 2 count but Lorcan's boots are on the bottom rope.

Burch with uppercuts to Drake. Dain takes Lorcan into the ringside barrier. Burch levels Drake with a big clothesline in the middle of the ring. Lorcan turns it around on Dain at ringside and hits a big Blockbuster. All four Superstars are down now as the crowd rallies. Burch stands a chair up in the ring. He drop toe holds Drake into it face-first. Burch rolls out and they double team Dain again. The champs lean a table up against the barrier but Dain attacks them and fights them off. Burch gets tossed over the barrier into the crowd. Dain tries to send Lorcan into the table but it's reversed and Dain hits hard face-first. Lorcan looks to suplex Dain into the leaning table but it's blocked. Lorcan with chops now. Dain pump kicks Lorcan into the table. Dain charges but Lorcan moves and Dain crashes into the table, breaking it. We go to commercial with the champs in control.

Back from the break and Drake is alone in the ring, crawling as Lorcan uses Drake's own belt on him. Lorcan whips Drake around some more as fans boo. Burch tags in and takes the belt, talking trash as he continue to punish Drake. Lorcan tags in for the double team, launching Drake into the corner. The champs waste some time and show off, taunting Dain and Drake. The double team continues but Dain returns to the apron and tags in. Dain unloads on both opponents. Dain launches both opponents across the ring with suplexes. Dain then hits multiple running splashes in the corners, then one big double splash to both champions.

Dain with a big powerbomb to Burch, then a diving elbow to the chest. Dain tags Drake in. Dain scoops Burch on the apron but Lorcan pulls him off. The champs then shove Dain from the apron to the two tables at ringside, but they don't break as Dain falls to the floor. The champs taunt Drake now while he's down. Lorcan with more belt shots as Drake screams out. Drake suddenly nails a low blow to Lorcan, then a low blow back kick to Burch.

Drake with belt shots to Burch now, then Lorcan. Drake unloads with belt shots to the champs as fans rally for him. Drake unloads with belt shots to Burch while he's down. Drake with a belt shot to Lorcan's face in the corner, putting him back down. Lorcan hits a low blow to Drake to bring him down.

Burch comes in with a cricket bat and hits Drake in the ribs while Lorcan holds him. They hit the double team assisted DDT to Drake in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winners: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

- After the match, Lorcan and Burch stand tall as their music hits. Drake is laid out in the middle of the ring and Dain is still down at ringside. The champs talk some trash into the camera and then exit the ring, stopping to yell at Dain, who is still under one of the tables at ringside. We go to replays. Dain pulls Drake out of the ring.

- We go to our first "A Very Gargano Christmas" segment at the home of The Garganos. The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) is celebrating Christmas and opening gifts while Johnny films. Indi is impressed that they put this together and Candice says they never would've let them down on their first family Christmas together. It's Theory's turn to open a present now. It's protein powder, apparently Johnny's own recipe that will make Theory strong and dominant in the ring like Gargano. But it's just some other brand with Gargano's logo wrapped around it and Gargano is a bit annoyed.

- Still to come, Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly will revisit their "Takeover: 31" main event.