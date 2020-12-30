Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up with a graphic in memory of Jon Huber (Brodie Lee, Luke Harper), who passed away last Saturday at the age of 41 from a non-COVID-19 lung issue. We go to the standard intro video.

- The final NXT episode of 2020 kicks off live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He's joined at ringside by Wade Barrett, and remotely by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The crowd cheers as we go right to the ring.

Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

We go right to the ring and out first comes Isaiah "Swerve" Scott as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Scott slowly marches to the ring. Out next comes "Colossal" Bronson Reed to a pop.

The bell rings and they go at it. Back and forth to start. Reed powers up out of an arm bar attempt with one arm. They break and Reed runs over Scott, then clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Reed leaps off the apron with a big shoulder, dropping Swerve on the floor for a pop. Reed brings it back in and goes to the corner but is warned, so he backs off. Scott takes advantage and baits Reed to take him down. Scott mounts offense now. Scott laughs while kicking Reed in the face while he's down. Scott goes on and covers for a 2 count.

Scott keeps Reed down and flies with a back elbow to the spine. Reed kicks out at 2. Reed fights up from the mat and clubs away with forearms. Swerve avoids a powerbomb and gets on the top turnbuckle, then flips to the mat. They trade counters but Swerve hits a back elbow to the jaw, then a running dropkick and another big kick out of the corner for a 2 count.