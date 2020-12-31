- Tommaso Ciampa, Timothy Thatcher, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez did not appear on tonight's New Year's Evil go-home edition of WWE NXT, the final show of the year, but WWE did air two great video packages to promote next Wednesday's matches.

Above is a preview for the Fight Pit II with Ciampa vs. Thatcher, and below is a video package for the Last Woman Standing match between Ripley and Gonzalez, which looks at their friendship and rivalry.

You can click here for the current New Year's Evil card for next Wednesday night.

- Tonight's NXT episode opened on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper), who passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. WWE opened this week's RAW with the same graphic.

WWE tweeted the graphic tonight and wrote, "You are missed, Jon. [heart emoji]"

You can see the tweet and graphic below: