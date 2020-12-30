Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the final episode of 2020 and the go-home show for New Year's Evil.

WWE has announced Leon Ruff vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano as the main match going into tonight's show. This will be for the title.

Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* The winners of the NXT Year-End Awards will be revealed

* Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne

* Leon Ruff challenges NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano for the title

* The final build for next week's New Year's Evil episode

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.