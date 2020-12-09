Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from last Sunday's "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight but they did confirm that NXT Champion Finn Balor will be back during the show. WWE is teasing that we will find out what's next for Balor tonight. This comes after he recently spent time on the shelf with a jaw injury.

The Undisputed Era is expected to appear tonight to celebrate their WarGames win over Team Pat McAfee. Team Candice LeRae is also expected to appear, along with new NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.