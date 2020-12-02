Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the go-home show for Sunday's "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight's show. Shotzi Blackheart will face Raquel Gonzalez in a Ladder Match to determine which team gets the WarGames advantage in the women's match.

Tonight's show will also see the reveal of the final member of Team Shotzi Blackheart. The team currently features Shotzi, Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley. Candice LeRae is teaming with Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and Toni Storm.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.