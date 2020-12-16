Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. We're live on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. He's joined at ringside by Wade Barrett, and remotely by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Leon Ruff and Kushida are already in the ring.

Leon Ruff and Kushida vs. Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano

Leon Ruff and Kushida pose in the ring until the music hits and out comes The Way - NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Indi is carrying Candice's trophy that she received from her husband last week.

Gargano starts off but backs out and tags in Theory before anything happens. Kushida and Theory go at it, going to the mat. Kushida with the upperhand and showing off some. Theory tries to mount offense but Kushida hits an inverted Atomic Drop and more offense to dominate Theory. Ruff tags in and takes over, beating Theory down and going for his arm. Theory and Ruff go at it now with Theory getting some shots in. They tangle in the corner and Ruff nails a dropkick. Ruff is distracted by Gargano, which allows Theory to deck him and turn it back around. Gargano tags in and beats Ruff down, then taunts Kushida.

Ruff counters Gargano and drops him with a kick for a pin attempt. Ruff beats Gargano around now. Gargano fights out of the opposite corner. Gargano plants Ruff face-first. Gargano takes Ruff to their corner and tags Theory back in. Theory with a big chop to the chest, then a big Irish Whip. Gargano tags back in as Theory drives Ruff into his boots. Theory tags back in for a double suplex but Kushida runs interference. A double dropkick takes The Way out, they end up on the floor. Kushida also flies out. Ruff runs and leaps up in the corner to fly out, but he slips and falls, botching the dive for the most part. Theory gets right on Ruff and takes control, bringing it back in. Ruff immediately catches him with a DDT for a 2 count.

Ruff and Theory tangle. Gargano tags in but Ruff knocks him off the apron. Theory dropkicks Ruff and he lands into a big missile Spear from Gargano from the apron. Fans boo Theory and Gargano as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and fans chant "NXT!" while Theory has Ruff grounded in the middle of the ring. Ruff fights up and out, nailing a big clothesline. Theory falls into a tag to Gargano. Ruff nails an enziguri and tags in Kushida, who springboards in and decks Gargano, then takes him down. Kushida fights off Theory as he runs in, taking him out with a flying back elbow. Kushida takes Gargano back down with a hip toss and then dropkicks him while he's down. Theory attacks from behind but Kushida drops him with an arm bar takedown. Gargano ends up rolling Kushida but it's countered and he gets kicked in the arm. They tangle and counter. Gargano with a big enziguri.

Ruff tags in and hits a missile dropkick from the top. Ruff and Kushida with double enziguris to Gargano in the corner. Ruff rolls Gargano for a 2 count. Gargano clotheslines Ruff and tags in Theory. Theory goes for a powerbomb but Ruff fights out into the top turnbuckle. Theory rocks him and hits the spinning sitout powerbomb int he middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Gargano comes in and knocks Kushida off the apron. Ruff fights both opponents off but they double team him, launching him into a double superkick. Gargano covers for the pin but Kushida runs in to break it up. Theory and Kushida brawl now. Kushida rocks him. Gargano superkicks Kushida to the floor. Theory tosses Kushida into the barrier as Gargano barks orders. Ruff rolls Gargano but he rolls through. Gargano gets superkicked into the corner. Theory tags in but Ruff kicks him from the corner, then nails a flying back Cutter to Gargano. Ruff backslides Gargano but doesn't realize Theory is legal. Theory kicks Ruff in the head and hits This Is The Way to Ruff for the pin to win.

Winners: The Way

- After the match, The Way stands tall as their music hits. We go to replays.

- We see Dexter Lumis under a spotlight on a platform in the arena. He has some sort of drawing setup. Lumis just stares straight ahead.

- We get a video package with Toni Storm talking about her feud with Rhea Ripley and tonight's Grudge Match. She goes on and says she only cares about Toni Time, and tonight she ends this feud on her terms.

- We see Kyle O'Reilly backstage warming up with Adam Cole and Roderick Strong. We also see Pete Dunne backstage with the NXT Tag Team Champions hyping him up for tonight's main event. Back to commercial.