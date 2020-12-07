- Shotzi Blackheart and her team came up short in the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" opener, but Blackheart got her new tank. The match opened with Blackheart coming to the ring on her new tank, which included a projectile that was fired at the WarGames cage while Dakota Kai waited to start the match. Blackheart's original tank was destroyed several weeks ago by Candice LeRae during a segment on NXT TV.

For those who missed it, above is video of Blackheart and her new tank at Takeover. The WarGames opener saw Team LeRae (LeRae, Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Toni Storm) defeat Team Blackheart (Shotzi, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley).

- The dark match before tonight's NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando saw Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeat August Grey, Curt Stallion and Ashante "Thee" Adonis in six-man action. There's no word on if this match will air.

- NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after Takeover and thanked everyone involved for making this another very special night for the brand.

"Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched and to all the incredible competitors and crew who made #NXTWarGames a very special night. I can put my big butch voice back in the mothballs until next year," he wrote.

Regal's last line was a reference to the spectacle that was made out of his "WarGames!" announcement. As seen below, Triple H joined several Superstars, including Adam Cole and Kevin Owens, for their best Regal impersonations. Regal himself even got in on the fun, appearing in the video that aired during the Takeover Pre-show.